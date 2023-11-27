Head Of Lower House Palestine Committee Calls For Probing Israeli Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Palestinian cause is a top priority for Jordan, head of the Lower House's Palestine Committee MP Firas Ajarmeh said, highlighting His Majesty King Abdullah's support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Speaking at the fourth conference of the Turkey-hosted World Islamic Parliamentary Forum, Ajarmeh said that the Israeli occupation disregards international law and conventions.

He also urged an end to the division among Palestinian factions and emphasised the need for unity to collectively confront the Israeli occupation, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Ajarmeh also called on world parliaments to expose the“crimes committed by the Israeli occupation, including the killing of children, infants and women, as well as the destruction of places of worship, hospitals and shelters”.

“The Israeli occupation should be held accountable for its genocidal acts against the Palestinians in Gaza,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of resisting the occupation through all available means and the need to address its repeated violations against Al Aqsa Mosque, Ajarmeh urged the participating parliamentarians to exercise pressures on their respective governments.

