Jordanian Entrepreneur Secures Second Spot On Forbes 30 Under 30 List, Shares Key Insights For Youth

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - Abdallah Abu Sheikh, a prominent Jordanian entrepreneur, earned a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for the second time.

In an interview with The Jordan Times, Abu Sheikh shared valuable insights and advice for the ambitious youth of Jordan. His journey, rooted in the belief that hands-on experience and unwavering perseverance are more critical than formal education, serves as a guiding light for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Abu Sheikh, 28, was born in Jordan and spent his early years travelling between England, China, Africa and Jordan. He completed his primary education in Jordan, while the higher degrees he earned were abroad.

After his father's passing in 2013, at the age of 17, Abu Sheikh launched Lux, a renewable energy company, which continues to power different countries in the Sub-Saharan Africa region. In 2018, he moved to the UAE to venture into Rizek, an on demand service platform, and EV Barq, a company that designs environmentally friendly electric delivery vehicles.



In 2021-2022, he became the CEO of Botim, a messaging and calling Application and founded the Astra Tech group, which went on to acquire PayBy.

Advocating a“Day 1” mentality, Abu Sheikh highlighted the indispensable role of tenacity in achieving success, both in daily business endeavours and broader life pursuits.

“Academic credentials alone fall short in yielding success; rather, practical application and merit-driven approaches are the true catalysts,” Abu Sheikh told The Jordan Times.

In a message to the aspiring entrepreneurs of Jordan, Abu Sheikh emphasised that success is not a gift but the result of hard work. He warned against relying on external support or validation and instead encourages the establishment of a robust ecosystem - a network of capable, proactive individuals who are doers rather than mere observers.



Abu Sheikh also underscored the importance of staying updated on the latest technologies and continuous up skilling within the industry.

“For the youth and future entrepreneurs of Jordan, I advocate for actively shaping their destinies by becoming integral contributors to any function, task or business they engage with,” Abu Sheikh said.

Simultaneously, he stressed the importance of creating resilient models capable of withstanding the challenges of the business landscape by providing tangible value.

Abu Sheikh highlighted that with dedication, resilience and a commitment to continuous learning, Jordanian youth can carve their paths to success and make a lasting impact in the world of entrepreneurship.