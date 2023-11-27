EQS-News: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter

Uniper SE: Information on Arbitration Award

26.11.2023 / 22:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 Uniper SE: Information on Arbitration Award Düsseldorf, 26

November 2023. Uniper SE (“Uniper”) has been notified on Friday evening, 24 November 2023, of an award against a subsidiary in arbitration proceedings under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce which began in early 2021. The proceedings between the Uniper subsidiary and a European energy company relate, inter alia, to the pricing provisions of a long-term agreement for the supply of liquified natural gas (LNG), concluded prior to the spin-off of Uniper in 2016 and which has since expired. A payment to the opposing party of an estimated EUR 550 million related to the retroactive re-pricing of the long-term agreement would be due under the terms of the award. The additional payment will have a full impact on the annual result of Uniper. Uniper is currently analyzing the reasoning of the decision and reviewing all possible avenues of legal recourse against the award.



Contact:

Person making the notification:

Marc Merrill

General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Legal & Compliance

Uniper SE

Holzstraße 6

40221 Düsseldorf



Contact for investors and analysts:

Sebastian Veit

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations

Uniper SE

Holzstraße 6

40221 Düsseldorf

Phone +49 151 55049337

Email gy



Media contact:

Georg Oppermann

Senior Vice President

External Communication & Sustainability Communication

Uniper SE

Holzstraße 6

40221 Düsseldorf

Phone +49 178 4394847

Email gy

