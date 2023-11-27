HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract/Real Estate

Migros and Smyths Toys open in the 'Ried03' retail centre in Dietikon

27.11.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media release



Media information (PDF)

Image (JPG) Zurich/Dietikon, 27 October 2023 – On 30 November 2023, the retailer Migros and the Europe-wide toy retailer Smyths Toys will open their new shops in the 'Ried03' retail centre at the "Silbern" retail location in Dietikon. HIAG successfully completed the comprehensive revitalisation of the 'Ried03' retail centre in Dietikon in late summer of this year. This involved various works in the parking area as well as a comprehensive building renovation. After the rental space of 5,500 square metres was handed over to the two retailers Migros and Smyths Toys on schedule in August, they worked intensively on the interior fit-out of their new shops in order to offer their future customers an attractive shopping experience from 30 November 2023. "We wish our new tenants a successful opening and look forward to a long-term partnership. The new shops are not only a benefit for local customers, but also strengthen the position of the Silbern area in Dietikon as an attractive shopping destination in the region," says David Bendler, Head of Asset Management at HIAG. For further information, please contact: Contact David Bendler

Head of Asset Management

T +41 44 404 13 00

Béatrice Gollong

Head of Portfolio and Transactions

T +41 44 404 10 34

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.86 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.5 million m2, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 726,000 m2 with more than 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3 billion. The portfolio comprises 42 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Aeschenplatz 7 4052 Basel Switzerland Phone: +41 61 606 55 00 Internet: ISIN: CH0239518779 Valor: A113S6 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1781937



End of News EQS News Service