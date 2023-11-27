EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Mountain Alliance AG finalizes sale of listed investments - further exits in advanced negotiations

Mountain Alliance AG finalizes sale of listed investments – further exits in advanced negotiations Munich, 27 November 2023 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) has completed the sale of its listed investments as part of its strategic focus. After Mountain Alliance AG had already completely sold its remaining stake in Exasol AG in the first half of 2023, the complete exit of Bio-Gate AG has now followed. Manfred Danner, CEO of Mountain Alliance AG, comments: "The sale of Exasol and now Bio-Gate, whose share price weaknesses had regularly overshadowed the successful development of our core portfolio, will enable us to take a clearer look at the positive performance of our unlisted investments in the future." Mountain Alliance is also in advanced negotiations to sell further investments. Overall, Mountain Alliance has the realistic goal of finalizing two further exits around the turn of the year. These include the sale of the remaining 1% stake in AlphaPet, where Mountain Alliance AG has already realized profitable partial exits in the past.

About die Mountain Alliance AG: Mountain Alliance AG (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment company whose shares are listed in the SME segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and experienced investor with many years of know-how and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology companies. The aim is to invest at an early stage in companies and business models that are actively shaping the future technology trends. The company gives shareholders easy access to a diversified portfolio of technology-oriented hidden champions via the stock exchange.

