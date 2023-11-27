DATAGROUP Has Convinced Several Municipal Utilities of its IT Cervices

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

DATAGROUP Has Convinced Several Municipal Utilities of its IT Services

Pliezhausen, 27 November 2023. Strong and secure IT services for critical infrastructures: DATAGROUP (WKN: A0JC8S) can provide this too, as evidenced by the newly acquired customers. The IT service provider recently has signed contracts with several municipal utilities with a total volume in the mid-single-digit millions. The contracts have terms of several years, which is in line with DATAGROUP's business model to generate recurring revenues with CORBOX services. “Security and stability are valuable assets in times of great uncertainty. This is especially true for the IT of companies with facilities in the area of public network infrastructure”, says Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP.“Our modular CORBOX service portfolio is high in demand for its flexibility and its wide range of IT outsourcing services. After all, the CORBOX services cover the full breadth of corporate IT and can be flexibly combined as needed, helping our customers to focus on their core business. Long-term contracts with customers account for a major part of our revenues and in this way secure the reliable and profitable business development of DATAGROUP.” Stadtwerke Neuss, for instance, decided for a full outsourcing, which means that DATAGROUP will be in charge of all of the company's IT services. This includes the operation of servers in the DATAGROUP CORBOX cloud as well as network services, end user services, managed Microsoft Exchange, managed Microsoft Teams, Citrix services, managed database for SQL and Oracle as well as SAP services. Two other new customers from this industry opted for DATAGROUP in the context of a migration to SAP S/4HANA. Two municipal services located in the South of Germany have relied on the comprehensive IT services of DATAGROUP for some time now. One of the two customers is provided with end user services and client management for more than 9,000 IT workstations. The other customer is supported with an e-procurement solution for the purchasing department.



About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy.



