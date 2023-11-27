EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter AG secures new customers for electrolysers from Europe to Asia

27.11.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG secures new customers for electrolysers from Europe to Asia



Additional confirmed orders from the UK, Czech Republic, and Thailand

Strong demand for both single-core and multi-core electrolysers Produced green hydrogen to decarbonize energy-intensive processes

Berlin, November 27, 2023. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) is experiencing a consistently growing demand for its modular AEM electrolysers, designed to produce green hydrogen for various applications. In recent weeks, the company has acquired new customers in Europe and Asia. The recently sold devices belong to both the single-core and multi-core product lines of the company and are scheduled for delivery throughout the fiscal year 2024. Among the newly acquired customers is a British cleantech company to whom Enapter will supply 40 AEM Electrolysers EL 4. Additional 20 EL 4 units Enapter will deliver in 2024 to an industrial company in Thailand, planning to use the devices in the power-to-power sector. After their successful launch of the AEM Flex 120 in Q3 2023 and the expansion of their product range, Enapter AG has also renamed its megawatt system previously known as "AEM Multicore" to "AEM Nexus" which is offered in various sizes. Czech building materials company Unigranit recently ordered an AEM Nexus with a capacity of 500 kW, which is intended to be expanded to 1 MW in the long term. The hydrogen produced using green energy from a nearby wind farm will be injected into Unigranit's gas mix to make their production processes more sustainable. Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO of Enapter, commented, "Winning new international customers with innovative applications for green hydrogen once again demonstrates our strong global market positioning. The demand for solutions in the market for hydrogen production across all scales and sectors is enormous. Decarbonization is gaining momentum worldwide. With our modular and freely scalable product range, we can cover a wide spectrum of solutions like no one else in the market. In fact, any idea and innovation related to green hydrogen can be quickly realized with an Enapter solution."

About Enapter Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators – known as electrolysers – to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale and any place. Their modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main office in Germany and production site in Italy. Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02. Further Information: Website:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

Instagram: General press contact: Enapter Public Relations Vaitea Cowan

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 921 008 130

E-Mail:

Financial press contact: Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail:



27.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Enapter AG Reinhardtstr. 35 10117 Berlin Germany E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A255G02 WKN: A255G0 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1781993



End of News EQS News Service