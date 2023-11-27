EQS-News: AustriaEnergy International GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

AustriaEnergy International GmbH starts second offering phase for secured 8.00% Green Bond 2023/2028: Bond can now also be subscribed via company website; focus on production of green hydrogen and ammonia



Vienna, 27.11.2023 – AustriaEnergy International GmbH, an owner-managed, internationally active technology integrator and site developer for industrial wind and solar parks for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia exclusively from renewable energies, has decided to offer its secured 8.00% Green Bond 2023/2028 (ISIN: DE000A3LE0J4) with a volume of up to EUR 25 million for subscription again with immediate effect. As part of the public offer, interested investors can also submit their subscription applications via the company's website ( using a digital subscription form (minimum subscription: EUR 10,000). In addition, the Green Bond can also be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in denominations of EUR 1,000. The company has issued around EUR 2.6 million to date. Institutional investors are being approached in this second offering phase as part of a private placement. The funds raised from the placement of the secured Green Bond will be used to finance the further development of the sites in Chile, which is proceeding according to plan. As an owner-managed, internationally active technology integrator and site developer in the fields of wind power, photovoltaics, green hydrogen/green ammonia and storage technology, the AustriaEnergy Group is successfully focussing on the renewable energy market in Chile. With a track record of around 1 GW, the company is one of the pioneers there in the areas of wind power and photovoltaics (active since 2013) as well as green hydrogen/green ammonia (active since 2019). A decisive success factor is the selection and securing of suitable locations, as their number is limited and, for example, regional planning, nature and landscape conservation, aviation and other building regulations must be observed. AustriaEnergy stands out here thanks to its finely meshed, multi-stage assessment process prior to contractually securing the land. As a result, all photovoltaic sites in Chile to date have been successfully developed to ready-to-build status and sold. On average, AustriaEnergy achieved a multiple of 2.7 times DEVEX (development expenses excluding financing costs) on the sale of its wind and photovoltaic sites to date. Currently, the company has a contractually secured pipeline of around 9.6 GW in terms of securing land or concluding the necessary lease agreements. This is expected to generate a potential pro rata revenue of USD 150 million by the end of 2027. The securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (“CSSF”) and notified to the Austrian Financial Market Authority (“FMA”) and the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”) has been published on the website of AustriaEnergy International GmbH (. Key data of the secured Green Bond 2023/2028 Issuer AustriaEnergy International GmbH Financial instrument Green Bond (classified by imug/SPO) Issue volume Up to EUR 25 million Placed volue EUR 2.6 million Coupon 8.00% p.a. Status Secured, unsubordinated Security First-ranking pledge of the issuer's dividend claims against AustriaEnergy Spain, S.L.U., which holds all Chilean sites, to the security trustee in favor of the bondholders Security trustee Bondholders, S.L. ISIN/WKN DE000A3LE0J4/A3LE0J Denomination EUR 1,000 Issue price 100% Minimum subscription amount for subscription via the company website EUR 10,000 Value date 30 June 2023 Term 5 years: 30 June 2023 to 30 June 2028 (exclusive) Interest payment Annually in arrears on 30 June of each year (for the first time in 2024) Redemption date 30 June 2028 Redemption price 100% Special termination rights of the issuer

From 30 June 2025 to 29 June 2026 at 102% of the nominal amount From 30 June 2026 to 29 June 2027 at 101% of the nominal amount Termination rights of bondholders and covenants

Cross default

Negative pledge

Transparency obligation Restriction on disposal Prospectus

Prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur (“CSSF”) in Luxembourg with notification to the Austrian Financial Market Authority (“FMA”) and to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”) in Germany The approval of the prospectus shall not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered. Applicable law German law Stock exchange segment Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG (Freiverkehr of Frankfurt Stock Exchange) Bookrunner BankM AG

