GJEPC & Fedex Tieup For Doorstep Delivery Of Diamonds From Surat

(MENAFN- KNN India) Surat, Nov 27(KNN) The Gem & Jewellery Export Council (GJEPC) will join hands with American multinational, FedEx Corporation for doorstep delivery of diamonds and jewellery items made by manufacturers in Surat.

To begin with, it would launch the pilot project across Gujarat and gradually source from other centres in the country, a team from FedEx said.

The experiment, if successful, will increase the buyer base of the manufacturers and do away with layers between a customer and a seller in the international market, reported The Indian Express citing

experts.

GJEPC Gujarat Assistant Director Rajant Wani told The Indian Express on Saturday that GJEPC is only a facilitator of the entire operation.“The operation will be run in such a way that a piece of jewellery or loose diamond that is placed on the e-commerce site by a trader from Surat or any other Gujarat city can be bought by someone, say a New York resident, by entering into a business deal with the seller. The seller should be a GJEPC member and he/she should first get registered with the FedEx portal to avail the service,” he said.

For traders, a GJEPC Membership certificate will be one of the mandatory documents to start business with FedEx.“There are over 2,200 registered GJEPC members in Gujarat,” said GJEPC Gujarat Regional Chairman Vijay Mangukiya.

“Services such as the (door-to-door) operation process from the seller to the buyer will be done by FedEx teams. The sender and the receiver have to submit necessary documents for sending parcels for international clearance,” FedEx MD Sales Executive Hemant Pimplikar told The Indian Express.

The parcels from Surat or any other part of Gujarat will be collected and delivered to any part of the US and other destinations within seven days.

The charges of transporting a single parcel valued up to USD 800 will be between Rs

2,000 and Rs 2,500, depending on the weight. The FedEx team will provide the seller with the login and password to the online portal so he/she can track the movement of the piece of jewellery.

“There would be a mutual agreement between the buyer and seller on transportation charges. Once the inquiry of the parcel is booked, FedEx team members will collect the parcel from the doorstep of the seller in Surat and load it into the shipment. The parcel will arrive at the destination country and from there, a FedEx team member will collect the parcel and deliver it at the buyer's doorsteps,” Wani added.

The decision to partner with FedEx was taken at a webinar held Friday by the GJEPC Gujarat Regional Office in Surat with over 200 diamond and jewellery businessmen and retailers across the state to understand the challenges and the way forward to increase exports.

At the webinar, GJEPC Gujarat Regional Chairman Vijay Mangukiya introduced the FedEx services to the attendees. He also assured members that GJEPC is determined to help each individual company reach their export targets and provide full support to cultivate new export avenues.

India exports gems and jewellery to the US, Hong Kong, UAE, UK, Belgium, Israel, Thailand, Japan, Singapore and other countries. The business has been hit after the US imposed sanctions on the Alrosa mines following the Russia-Ukraine war last year, which reduced import of rough diamonds from this major source.

(KNN Bureau)