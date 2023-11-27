(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India In a groundbreaking move that promises to reshape the landscape of cricket sponsorship, Babu88 proudly announces its sponsorship of the esteemed cricket team, Northern Warriors, for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both Babu88 and Northern Warriors, converging passion, sportsmanship, and a shared commitment to excellence on the cricketing field.





Babu88 to Sponsor Northern Warriors for Abu Dhabi T10: A Game-Changing Partnership





About Abu Dhabi T10: Schedule, Teams and Past Winner

The Abu Dhabi T10 2023, set to kick off on November 28, promises intense cricket clashes with its rapid 10-over format. Hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board, the tournament will feature eight teams - Bangla Tigers, Chennai Braves, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Morrisville Samp Army, New York Strikers, Northern Warriors, and Team Abu Dhabi. The schedule includes a round-robin format, followed by playoffs where the top four teams will vie for the title. The defending champions, Deccan Gladiators, triumphed in 2021 and 2022, beating New York Strikers in the final of the latter year. The final showdown for the Abu Dhabi T10 2023 is slated for December 9 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.





Northern Warriors: A Force to be Reckoned With

Northern Warriors, a powerhouse in the cricketing world, boasts a formidable lineup of players, each a star in their own right. The team's composition reflects a harmonious blend of international talent, promising young players, and seasoned campaigners. This alliance with Babu88 is set to elevate Northern Warriors' standing in the cricketing arena, promising a thrilling performance that resonates with fans worldwide.





Notably, the Northern Warriors have etched their name in the annals of T10 cricket history, securing championship victories in Abu Dhabi T10 in both 2018 and 2020. These triumphs not only showcase the team's exceptional skills and strategic prowess but also solidify their status as champions in the fast-paced and electrifying T10 format. As they gear up for future challenges, the Northern Warriors continue to be a force to be reckoned with, leaving an indelible mark on the cricketing world.





Meet the Northern Warriors Super Squad:



Colin Munro

Romario Shepherd

Mohammad Hasnain (PAK)

Tabraiz Shamsi (SA)

Zizur Rahman

Rahul Chopra

Rameez Shahzad

Kaunain Abbas

Shamar Joseph

Ankur Sangwan

Abhimanyu Mithun

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Kennar Lewis

Adam Hose (ENG)

James Neesham (NZ)

Hazratullah Zazai (AFG) Angelo Mathews (SL)

Babu88 's Spokesperson Sachin Mehta Expresses Enthusiasm

Sachin Mehta, the official spokesperson for Babu88 , expressed unparalleled enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "Babu88 is thrilled to align itself with the dynamism and sportsmanship that Northern Warriors embody. This collaboration is more than a sponsorship; it's a shared journey toward excellence in cricket. We look forward to witnessing Northern Warriors conquer the cricketing realm, and together, we aim to elevate the spirit of the game."