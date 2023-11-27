(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India To commemorate the timeless elegance and comfort of Hush Puppies on its 65th birthday, Bata India organized a unique month-long celebration across all touch points to spread the message of living life on a brighter side. The celebrations commenced with a restorative yoga session with puppies, special discount offers at HP stores and bata , and were culminated by the unveiling of a larger-than-life installation of the brand's iconic mascot -

the Hush Puppies Basset Hound.



Hush puppies brings its iconic mascot alive with a larger-than-life installation





HP 65th anniversary Celebration:





A gigantic Basset Hound-themed van circled the streets of Gurugram capturing eye-balls, leaving a trail of smiles and wonder. Its vibrant and playful design drew the attention of both young and old, sparking conversations and igniting curiosity. As captured in the film, the excited faces of the passersby were a reminder that a touch of creativity and whimsy can bring unexpected delight in the midst of daily life. To share this moment with cherished consumers, the van visited the homes of select consumers distributing smiles, cakes & special offers.





Mr. Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner and CEO, Xperia Group





Speaking on the campaign Ullas Vijay, Head Category and Communications, Bata India said,“The initiatives for Hush Puppies' 65th Birthday go beyond just brand activations. The brand's mission is to inspire individuals to live life on the bright side and we, at Bata India, wanted to celebrate in a way that reflects the brand values of Hush Puppies: ' Be True, Be Comfy, Be Bright, Be Bold'.

We commend Hush Puppies' 65-year legacy of impeccable craftsmanship and innovative design. Here's to more style, comfort, and positivity!”





Speaking on the occasion, Mr Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner and CEO, Xperia Group said, "Having carved a distinct niche for itself on key parameters such as comfort and style, brand Hush Puppies from Bata has been enjoying a huge recall and love from its customers for several decades. Hence our campaign was aimed to create a larger-than-life installation of the brand's iconic mascot – the Hush Puppies Basset Hound which we took on the streets of Gurugram to capture and touch the emotions of people with smiles, remembering their association with the brand. Indeed, it has evoked massive eye-balls and has resonanted with the sentiments of all Hush Puppies lovers."