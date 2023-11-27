Blue Dart Celebrates 40 Years Of Excellence With Nationwide Expansion

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Blue Dart Express Ltd. , South Asia's premier express air, integrated transportation, and distribution company, celebrated its 40th anniversary on 19th November 2023. This momentous occasion was marked by the inauguration of 40 new Franchisees and Company-Owned Retail Stores. Additionally, 40 new Express Sales Associates and Regional Service Participants were introduced across the country in both formats, covering the length and breadth of the nation.



Since its inception Blue Dart has been at the forefront of providing unparalleled logistics solutions in India. Over the last four decades, the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Blue Dart's journey has been marked by a continuous evolution, shaping the logistics landscape, and contributing substantially to the nation's trade ecosystem.





Strategically positioned in key cities such as Kolkata, Asansol, Delhi, Agra, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Gandhinagar, Katni, Nainpur, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Bhiwandi, and Indore, this expansion indicates a significant step towards strengthening Blue Dart's connectivity across the nation.





With this expansion, the company has rapidly increased its footprint with over 100+ new stores this year, enabling customers to ship to more than 56,000 locations across the country. Collaborating with DHL, Blue Dart boasts a network of over 700+ retail stores throughout India, providing a reliable, resilient, and responsive service that ensures swift delivery and expanded direct access to all pin codes nationwide.





Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart , states,“Blue Dart is strategically expanding its footprint by adding new stores. This move aims not only to enhance customer convenience but also to fortify last-mile logistics in remote corners of the country.”





As Blue Dart celebrates 40 years of excellence, the company looks forward to continuing its legacy of 'Connecting People, Improving Lives.' This milestone underscores Blue Dart's commitment to being the nation's trade facilitator.





About Blue Dart Express Ltd

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,000+ locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. As part of DHL Group's DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.



The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, wide range of innovative, vertical specific products and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. Blue Dart's market leadership is further validated by its position as the nation's most innovative and awarded express logistics company for exhibiting reliability, superior brand experience and sustainability which include recognition as one of 'India's Best Companies to Work For ' by The Great Place to Work® Institute, India, ranked amongst ' Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia ' by The Great Place to Work® Institute, Asia, voted a ' Superbrand ' and ' Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brand ', listed as one of Fortune 500's ' India's Largest Corporations ' and Forbes ' India's Super 50 Companies ' to name a few. Blue Dart's Diversity and Inclusion initiatives have also led to it being recognized as one of India's 'Best Workplaces for Women ' in 2021 and ' Best Organisations for Women ' in 2022 by the Economic Times.



Blue Dart fulfils its social responsibility of climate protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp) and education (GoTeach) through its GoPrograms.