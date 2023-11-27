Bloomberg: Globe encountering ‘debt tsunami’

(MENAFN) Bloomberg's recent analysis warns of a potential "debt tsunami" as sovereign bond sales are poised to surge next year, driven by ballooning budget deficits in developed nations. The report highlights the challenging scenario unfolding as central banks accelerate the reduction of substantial bond holdings accumulated through quantitative easing, creating a double whammy that could impact bond yields, particularly at the longer end of the curve, throughout 2024.



The analysis suggests that the United States Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England may need to reconsider their enthusiasm for shrinking their balance sheets in light of the anticipated surge in bond issuance. According to data from the Bank of America cited in the report, Treasury bond issuance in the United States is projected to reach a record USD1.34 trillion next year, with the United States deficit in 2026 expected to climb towards USD2 trillion.



The report underscores that while various factors influence bond values, the one constant in an ever-changing world is the trend of rising debt issuance. The United States Federal Reserve has reportedly been reducing its balance sheet by USD95 billion a month since June 2022, bringing it down to USD7.8 trillion, nearly double the pre-pandemic level of USD4 trillion.



A significant risk identified in the analysis is the potential combination of the Fed's monetary tightening and the expanding supply of United States Treasuries, which Bloomberg suggests could have "deadly" consequences. Similar trends are observed in the European Union, where major economies like Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are expected to increase bond sales to over EUR1.1 trillion (USD1.2 trillion) next year. Additionally, the European Commission is anticipated to issue EUR150 billion of bonds.



As the global economy navigates this challenging landscape, the interplay between central bank policies, rising deficits, and surging sovereign bond issuance remains a critical factor shaping the financial landscape in the coming year.



