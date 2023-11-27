UN claims Israel assaulted peacekeeper patrol

(MENAFN) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has accused the Israeli military of attacking a peacekeeping patrol near the Lebanese village of Aytaroun on Saturday, during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas. The incident reportedly occurred around midday and within a period of relative calm along the Blue Line, the border between Israel and Lebanon.



In a statement posted on their X (formerly Twitter) page, UNIFIL reported that the patrol was hit by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) gunfire, resulting in damage to their vehicle. Fortunately, no peacekeepers were injured in the attack. The location of the incident is approximately 125 kilometers from Beirut, the Lebanese capital.



The Israel-Lebanon border has witnessed frequent exchanges of fire since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October, primarily involving the IDF and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. According to AFP news agency, the cross-border incidents have led to the deaths of 109 people in Lebanon, including 77 Hezbollah fighters and 14 civilians, including three journalists.



Last month, UNIFIL reported that one of its members was injured in an artillery strike on the mission's base near the village of Houla on the border. The latest accusation against the Israeli military adds to the complexity of the situation in the region.



Following the announcement of a four-day truce in Gaza on Friday, Hezbollah stated its intention to adhere to the ceasefire terms if Israel reciprocated, according to a source cited by Al Jazeera. The incident involving the United Nations peacekeeping patrol raises concerns about the stability of the region and the effectiveness of temporary truces amid ongoing conflicts.





