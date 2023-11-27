Ukrainian mayor insists that Poland has to end shameful blockade

(MENAFN) The mayor of Lviv, a prominent city in western Ukraine, Andrey Sadovoy, has called on Polish authorities to address the ongoing blockade by Polish truckers preventing cargo trucks from entering Ukraine for nearly three weeks. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Sadovoy emphasized the need for Poland to take action against these truckers, describing the blockade as "disgraceful" and highlighting its severe impact on humanitarian supplies to Ukraine.



Sadovoy acknowledged Poland's substantial contribution to Ukraine during the conflict with Russia but expressed concern that the blockade by fringe elements is undermining this support. He urged Poland to reconsider the blockade, emphasizing the high cost it imposes on a country defending its independence and the security of Europe.



Poland has been a significant supporter of Ukraine within the European Union since the conflict with Russia began in February 2022. The country has reportedly donated a substantial amount of military equipment, including half of its tanks, to Ukraine. Additionally, Poland has welcomed approximately 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees and consistently advocated for increased European Union sanctions against Russia.



The strained relationship between Ukraine and Poland escalated in September when Ukraine filed a now-suspended complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Poland and other European Union states banning Ukrainian grain deliveries. In response, Warsaw announced a shift in its approach, focusing on its own security and limiting the supply of weapons to Ukraine to old, decommissioned ones.



The call from Lviv's mayor highlights the urgent need for diplomatic resolution and collaboration between the neighboring nations to address the blockade and ensure the smooth flow of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The situation underscores the complexities and challenges faced by nations navigating geopolitical dynamics amid ongoing regional conflicts.





