Brazilian food delivery driver becomes symbol of courage in Dublin

(MENAFN) Caio Benicio, a 43-year-old Brazilian food delivery driver, has become a symbol of courage and resilience in Dublin after his swift actions helped stop a knife attack that left three children injured. Benicio, who emigrated to Dublin last year, used his motorbike helmet to strike the assailant during the violent incident outside a primary school on the outskirts of Dublin's north-inner city. The attack also injured an adult, identified as Leanne Flynn, a creche worker in her thirties.



In response to Benicio's heroic intervention, a crowdfunding page titled 'Buy Caio Benicio a Pint' on the GoFundMe platform has amassed over EUR350,000 (USD383,000) as of Sunday afternoon. The funds raised highlight the widespread recognition of Benicio's bravery and the community's appreciation for his decisive actions in the face of danger.



Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar lauded Benicio and others who intervened as "the real Irish heroes" in the aftermath of the incident. Benicio, speaking to The Journal, downplayed his actions, stating, "I did what anyone would do. I knew I could use my helmet as a weapon." He emphasized that the instinctive response was crucial, as the attack unfolded in a matter of seconds, leaving three children injured, with a five-year-old girl remaining in hospital with serious injuries.



The assailant, whose identity is yet to be officially disclosed by Irish authorities, sustained serious injuries during the confrontation. Initial reports suggested that the suspect has Algerian origins, but subsequent information indicated that the man, believed to be in his late forties, is a naturalized Irish citizen who has resided in the country for two decades.



Benicio's story has resonated with people around the world, with the crowdfunding initiative serving as a testament to the collective appreciation for his bravery in protecting the community and preventing further harm during the knife attack in Dublin.



