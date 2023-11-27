Israel Kills One Palestinian, Wounds Eight Others In Gaza Despite Truce

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt received a list of the names of 13 Israeli detainees held by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), who are expected to be exchanged on Sunday for 39 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, on the third day of the temporary humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, the second day of the truce, the Red Cross received the second batch of detainees, consisting of 13 Israelis and seven foreigners who were not part of the agreement, while Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners, after hours of delay in implementing the exchange agreement, which was overcome through Egyptian-Qatari efforts.

The head of the Egyptian State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, said in a statement on Sunday,“Today, the Egyptian authorities received a list of detainees in the Gaza Strip, which includes 13 Israelis. We also received a list of Palestinians scheduled to be released from Israeli prisons, which includes 39 Palestinians.”

“In response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and appreciation of the Russian position in support of the Palestinian cause, the movement released a detainee who holds Russian citizenship,” Hamas said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal quoted a source familiar with the ceasefire talks in Gaza, saying that the negotiating parties hope that the temporary ceasefire can be extended for an additional four days. Extending the truce would contribute to the release of between 40 and 50 detainees in the Gaza Strip, with three Palestinian prisoners being released for every detainee released.

Despite the truce entering its third day, the Israeli occupation forces targeted two farmers east of the Al-Maghazi camp on Sunday morning, killing one of them and wounding the other. Seven Palestinians were also injured by Israeli occupation forces in the vicinity of Al-Quds and Indonesian hospitals.

The Palestinian News Agency said that the occupation forces opened fire on a group of citizens who were checking their homes in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, wounding three of them.

It added that occupation snipers also targeted several citizens while they were inspecting their homes and property in the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in Tal Al-Hawa, west of Gaza City, wounding four of them.

With regard to humanitarian aid, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that it sent an aid convoy consisting of 50 trucks from Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, to Gaza City and its north, loaded with relief and food supplies, drinking water, medicines, and emergency supplies.

Meanwhile, Rashwan said that Egypt received 353 injured Gazans, accompanied by 292 people, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the besieged Strip. A total of 8,514 foreigners and dual nationals, and 1,256 Egyptians have entered the country from the Rafah border crossing.

On Sunday, 120 trucks have entered the Strip so far, including two trucks of fuel and two trucks of cooking gas, heading to northern Gaza. These numbers are subject to increase in the coming hours, says Rashwan.

For his part, the Director General of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Munir Al-Bursh, stressed that a sufficient amount of medicines and medical supplies must be brought into the Strip in light of the catastrophic health situation in the hospitals, adding that“the medical aid and fuel that arrived in the northern Gaza Strip are very limited and insufficient.”

Al-Bursh added:“Only three hospitals are operating in the northern Gaza Strip, namely Al-Ma'badi, Al-Awda, and Kamal Adwan,” warning of“their collapse because they are operating with very limited capabilities.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced the killing of four of its leaders during the“Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, which targeted Israeli settlements and military sites. The group vowed to“continue their path and let their blood be a light for the mujahideen and a fire for the occupiers.”

The group identified the four leaders who were killed in Gaza as Ahmed Al-Ghandour, a member of the Military Council and commander of the Northern Brigade, Wael Rajab, Raafat Salman, and Ayman Siam.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Jihad movement called for“everyone” to join the battle against the occupation and urged the people to support the resistance in Gaza and Jenin. The movement said that the Israeli aggression in the occupied West Bank was a war aimed at exterminating the Palestinian people and implementing the plan of displacement and settlement expansion.

The movement added:“We will confront Israel's war everywhere, and our people will not surrender, and we will fight this terrorism with everything we have.”