Google To Drop Calendar App Support From Android Nougat 7

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Google Calendar, a popular app for organizing daily schedules, is set to stop supporting devices running on Android Nougat 7.

The reason for dropping support for older Android versions is likely due to security concerns. Older versions of Android are more vulnerable to hacks and data loss.

Additionally, newer versions of Android offer a number of new features and improvements that are not available on older versions. As a result, Google is encouraging users to update their devices to the latest version of Android.

Google announced earlier that it will stop supporting its famous browser, Chrome, Android Nougat, versions 7.0 and 7.1. (QNA)

