Heavy Storm Leaves 1 Missing, 4 Injured In Crimea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four people have been injured and another one is missing in a heavy storm in Crimea.

"One person is missing and four others have been injured in a slew of hazardous weather events," the Russian Emergencies ministry said, adding that its employees had been busy evacuating people from flooded houses all night through".

Earlier, Minister of Transport of Crimea Nikolai Lukashenko said that parts of the road were closed between the villages of Metyevo and Trudovoy in the Saki region, as well as between the village of Morskoye and the city of Sudak.

The storm also caused power outages to about half a million residents. (QNA)

