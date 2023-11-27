Amir Hails Qatar-Egypt Co-Operation In Achieving Humanitarian Pause In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Sunday commended the fruitful co-operation between the work teams of Qatar and Egypt in achieving the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip, stressing that this integration underscores the common Arab stance to implement the decisions of the Arab-Islamic summit to achieve a just and permanent peace in Palestine.

In a response to a post by Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the Amir thanked, in a post on his official account on the X platform, President al-Sisi for his efforts and sincerely appreciated the fruitful co-operation between the work teams of the two countries within the framework of achieving the humanitarian pause in Gaza.

The Amir added that this integration underscores the common Arab stance to implement the decisions of the Arab-Islamic summit with the fraternal countries and achieve a just and permanent peace in Palestine.

MENAFN27112023000067011011ID1107489046