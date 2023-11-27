Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes For Prakash Utsav

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti, commemorates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak festival holds paramount importance for adherents of Sikhism as it marks the anniversary of the revered Guru who played a pivotal role in shaping and fortifying the Sikh community. Sikh literature dictates that Guru Nanak's birth anniversary is observed on the Full Moon day of the Indian lunar month of Kartik Read: Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for trading due to Guru Nanak JayantiThis year, Kartik Purnima falls on November 27. This year, it is the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Here are the top wishes to share while celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti the radiant teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji enlighten your soul, leading you towards spiritual wisdom and inner peace. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!Wishing you abundant joy and prosperity on Guru Nanak Jayanti. May Guru Nanak's blessings illuminate your path, bringing happiness and righteousness to your life Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the divine grace of Guru Nanak guide you through life, filling your days with love, compassion, and fulfilment Read: Guru Nanak Jayanti Bank Holiday: Will banks remain shut on Nov 27? Check full state-wise listOn this sacred occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may your life be infused with the divine blessings of Waheguru. May you walk a path of righteousness and contentment. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!As we celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, may the light of Guru Nanak's wisdom shine brightly in your heart. Wishing you a life filled with spiritual richness, peace, and prosperity up to Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrations commence in Gurudwaras two days prior to the occasion. A significant ritual known as Akhand Path takes place, involving the uninterrupted recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism, over a continuous 48-hour period Read: Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for trading due to Guru Nanak JayantiHere are a few quotes by Guru Nanak Dev

"Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai, Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar." (Nanak's name is like a ship which will take you to your salvation.)-He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God. - Guru Nanak-Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God." - Guru Nanak-Dwell in peace in the home of your being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you. - Guru Nanak-Those who have loved are those who have found God -Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore. - Guru NanakGuru Nanak authored numerous hymns, and these were compiled by Guru Arjan in the Adi Granth, the primary scripture of Sikhism. Guru Nanak undertook pilgrimages to various sacred sites across IndiaThe central theme of the verses in the Guru Granth Sahib emphasizes the oneness of the creator of the universe. Additionally, Guru Nanak's teachings advocate for the message of selfless service to humanity.

