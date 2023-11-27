Gujarat: 20 Dead In Lightning Strikes Amid Unseasonal Rainfall

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Twenty people have been killed in lightning strikes in different parts of Gujarat due to unseasonal rainfall, PTI news agency said persons died in Dahod district, three in Bharuch, two in Tapi, and one each in Ahmedabad, Amreli, Banaskantha, Botad, Kheda, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Sabarkantha, Surat, Surendranagar, and Devbhumi Dwarka, according to State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).Yesterday, eight people were killed in lightning strikes as the state received widespread unseasonal rains accompanied by thunderstorms: 14 people killed due to unseasonal rainsA 22-year-old biker died in Botad taluka after being struck by lightning, while a 29-year-old man died after a tree fell on an autorickshaw in Mehsana district. Besides, two farmers died in the Tapi district, and one each in Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Dahod districts in lightning strikes that accompanied the rains strikes killed cattle and sheep in some places as well.'Sudden rainfall...': Kerala top cop explains what led to stampede at Kochi musicAccording to the PTI news agency, 220 of 251 talukas of Gujarat received up to 50 mm of rainfall in 10 hours since 6 am on Sunday. Whereas Ahmedabad city received 15 mm of rainfall yesterday unseasonal rainfall has been caused due to a cyclonic circulation lying over the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch regions, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said rains: Thunderstorm likely in Thane, Palghar todayThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the rain activity is expected to abate on Monday. IMD's Ahmedabad centre director Manorama Mohanty said rains will abate on Monday and remain concentrated in some parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra districts, IMD has issued a rainfall alert for various regions in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and southwest Madhya Pradesh for the early hours of Monday Met Department also anticipated light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.\"Orange and red colour regions (south Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and southwest Madhya Pradesh) are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms during next 2-3 hours. Nowcasts are regularly being updated,\" IMD said in a post on 'X' late on Sunday night predicts snowfall in these parts of Himachal Pradesh for next two days\"Light to moderate rainfall also likely over adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh during night time,\" it said.
MENAFN27112023007365015876ID1107489031
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.