Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse LIVE Updates: Breakthrough Expected Tomorrow If 'No Obstacles Are Encountered,' Says Official

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE Updates: In Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi a portion under-construction tunnel from Silkyara end caved in on November 12 trapping 41 workers. The workers have been trapped since and rescue operation is ongoing. The multiple-agency led rescue efforts initial plan was to rescue workers through horizontal drilling with the expertise of international tunnelling experts.
However, earlier on Friday the rescue operation to drill 60 metre of stretch was halted when auger machine blades broke. On Sunday, plasma and magna rod cutter machines were brought in to cut auger blades.
Alternative options are being sought after with vertical drilling being considered second best alternative to rescue workers. Work on vertical drilling began yesterday to drill 86 metres and it is expected to be completed in four days. Third best alternative to rescue workers involves perpendicular drilling which has to drill 170 metres to reach the workers. The machine to be used for perpendicular drilling was expected to arrive on Sunday night following which the drilling work will begin.
Indian Army has also been called in to undertake manual horizontal drilling. Government statement yesterday assured that trapped workers are safe and are receiving required medical help from psychologists and doctors along with food, fruits, medicines, anti-depressants and multivitamins.
MENAFN27112023007365015876ID1107489029
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.