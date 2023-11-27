Delhi Police Nabs Two Shooters Linked To Sikh Separatist Arsh Dalla Gang. Details Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Following a brief encounter last night, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two individuals identified as shooters affiliated with the Arsh Dalla gang reported by ANI, both shooters were arrested in the Mayur Vihar area Special Commissioner of Police, HGS Dhaliwal told ANI,“Two sharpshooters of international terrorist/Gangster Arshdeep Singh Dala namely Rajpreet Singh alias Raja alias Bamb and Virender Singh alias Vimmy arrested by Delhi Police on the main road towards Akshardham Mandir, Mayur Vihar after a brief exchange of fire. Both of the criminals were given a task by Arshdeep to assassinate a singer namely Elly Mangat, for which they attempted in October 2023 in Bathinda, but failed as the target was not found at home.”He added,“During encounter, five rounds were fired by the accused persons of which two rounds hit the bulletproof jacket of the police. On retaliation, the police team fired six rounds upon the accused persons. One revolver .45 mm with 06 live cartridges and another .30 mm pistol with 07 live cartridges along with a hand grenade and a stolen bike has been recovered from the possession of the accused persons.”Earlier on October 7, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police apprehended two individuals associated with the Arsh Dalla-Sukha Duneke gang, based in Canada Read: Who was Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar? The wanted terrorist shot dead in Surrey, CanadaNotably, one of the arrested individuals was involved in the murder of Sandeep Nangal Ambian, the captain of the British Kabaddi team, in March of the previous year Read: Who is Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, having bigger killing record than Nijjar?Arshdeep Singh, aged 27 and hailing from Dalla village in Punjab's Moga district, is linked to radical organizations such as the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). Known for engaging in a range of organized criminal activities, Arshdeep is also affiliated with the infamous Canadian gangster Goldy Brar in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Arshdeep has made his home there with his wife and a minor daughter. He possesses a passport issued by the Regional Passport Office in Jalandhar on September 1, 2017, which remains valid until August 31, 2027 emerged as an active figure in 2020, primarily involved in activities related to terror funding, establishing terror modules, facilitating the smuggling of weapons from across the border, and orchestrating targeted assassinations throughout Punjab Read: 'Khalistan' elements in Canada attracting Sikh youth through visa sponsorship, says reportIntelligence agencies' documentation indicates that Dala's record for orchestrating violent acts surpasses that of the deceased Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar with Nijjar, Dala played a key role in forming a KTF module consisting of three members. This group was implicated in the killing of Tejinder, also known as Pinka, the proprietor of Sunshine Clothes Store in Moga in the year 2021.(With inputs from agencies)
