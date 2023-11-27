This Senior Royal Family Member Pushed King Charles To Remove Harry-Meghan From Frogmore Cottage, New Book Claims

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New claims emerge about the Royal Family's dynamics around Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and King Charles. Omid Scobie's book, \"Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival\", alleges Princess Anne played a pivotal role in the decision to remove Harry and Meghan from their residence at Frogmore Cottage to Scobie, the 73-year-old was instrumental in convincing Charles to revoke the couple's rights to the property, initially a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are no longer active members of the Royal Family and reside abroad, were formally asked to hand back the keys to Frogmore Cottage. This request came through a letter from Sir Michael John Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse. Harry questioned his father's desire to see his grandchildren, highlighting the personal strains within the family Read: When Tyler Perry became Meghan Markle's 'therapist' after Prince Harry's wife left Royal duties“You don't want to see your grandchildren any more?” Harry reportedly asked his father, as per The Telegraph's book also touches upon the unique stance of Prince Edward, aged 59. He reportedly harboured concerns about his nephew's mental health, making him the sole family member to feel uneasy about the eviction narrative takes a surprising turn with the proposed offer of Frogmore Cottage to the Duke of York, a move Scobie finds baffling given the Duke's tarnished reputation, as per the publication.\"Endgame\" promises to be a provocative addition to the public discourse surrounding the Royals, with Scobie aiming to expose moments of shame and unresolved mysteries. Buckingham Palace has remained silent on these allegations, neither confirming nor denying them, but has not dismissed the possibility of future comments Read: 'Meghan's influence led Prince Harry to leave his own family'Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, distance themselves from the book and its claims, denying any affiliation with Scobie or \"Endgame\". Their stance suggests a desire to maintain a degree of separation from the ongoing narrative about their relationship with the Royal Family.

