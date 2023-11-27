IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Thunderstorms In Multiple Regions

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that western disturbance may bring light to moderate rainfall at many places across northern India along with isolated thunderstorm and lightning.
Also read: Coal-based thermal power plants worsening Delhi air pollution, says new studyStates that are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall today and in the next few days include Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir that are likely to witness showers in today include Gujarat state, south Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra and south Madhya Pradesh read: Delhi wakes up to toxic haze as AQI dips to 'severe,' rainfall set to bring relief todayIMD further forecasted that Vidarbha region would receive rainfall on November 28 with there will be significant reduction thereafter. Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality today and the pollution situation is expected to improve following rainfall today. Mumbai's air quality showed significant improvement today, registering AQI in 'moderate' category today following rainfall yesterday read: Rain alert! Mumbai witnesses heavy rainfall, thunderstorm today; IMD issues orange alert | WatchHailstorm accompanied by gusty winds is also likely today over southwest Madhya Pradesh and north Marathwada, Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. IMD issued red and orange alert across Madhya Pradesh region and yellow across Rajasthan in a post on 'X' stated,“Orange and red colour regions (south Rajasthan, Maharashtra and southwest Madhya Pradesh) are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms during next 2-3 hours. Nowcasts are regularly being updated.”Also read: 'Sky was going crazy': #NovemberRain trends as videos of Mumbai rains flood social mediaWestern Himalayan Region may witness light rainfall today and tomorrow. Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over plains of Northwest India including Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh until November 28 across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places today as predicted by IMD.
