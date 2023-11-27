JAFZA COMPLETES PHASE 1 OF NEW LOGISTICS PARK

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai (UAE), 27 November 2023: DP World's Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) has successfully completed Phase 1 of Jafza Logistics Park, a multi-tenant logistics warehousing facility developed in collaboration with Group AMANA.



Jafza Logistics Park is a significant milestone in DP World's commitment to providing world-class logistics solutions to meet the growing demand for warehousing and distribution space in the region.



The first phase covers a vast area of 562,507 square feet and includes a variety of facilities, such as ‘Grade-A’ Dry & Pharma storage units, temperature-controlled warehouses, and office space. The park is also equipped with amenities, such as loading docks, security, and CCTV surveillance.



Phase 1 was leased completely before its completion, showing the strength of demand for logistics and warehousing solutions.



Phase 2, which will add another 250,000 square feet of Grade A storage facilities, is scheduled for completion in Q1 2025. It is also being developed by Group AMANA, one of the GCC’s leading design and build construction consultancies.



“The successful completion of the Logistics Park is a significant achievement that will empower businesses and stimulate economic growth. The park's strategic connectivity via Jebel Ali will boost our customers' reach and help them further expand their footprint, facilitating seamless access to global markets and enhancing their competitiveness,” said Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones at DP World GCC.



“Our comprehensive approach addresses the challenges and opportunities posed by customers and market demands for high-end warehouses, allowing us to provide flexible solutions that meet their specific requirements. By working closely with Group AMANA, we have achieved this milestone, underscoring our strong partnership and collective expertise in providing top-tier logistics offerings that cater to the ever-evolving needs of businesses,” he added.



Joe Labaky, Vice President, Operations at Group AMANA said: “Group AMANA continues to be at the forefront of delivering world-class logistics facilities in the region. We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of the Jafza Logistics Park for our esteemed client. Group AMANA’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and client satisfaction has truly transformed the storage and distribution landscape. This achievement showcases our expertise in delivering high-quality, flexible solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses. We are proud to have exceeded DP World’s expectations and look forward to continuing to drive positive change in the industry.”



Jafza Logistics Park was designed with sustainability in mind. It uses precast concrete elements and off-site construction techniques to reduce its environmental impact. The park also features skylights to harness natural lighting during the day, effectively reducing energy consumption.





MENAFN27112023003109013449ID1107488934