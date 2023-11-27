Countdown to the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon: 6 Essential Tips To Prepare Runners for Race Day

(MENAFN- IPN) As race day approaches, managing both nerves and excitement is key. Reflecting on the training undertaken thus far, Futtaim Beljaflah, an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, working with Abu Dhabi 360, emphasises that the goal extends beyond merely crossing the finish line—it's about doing so at one's best.



In collaboration with fitness experts, Abu Dhabi 360 presents six essential tips for a well-rounded approach to physical and mental preparation in the final weeks leading up to the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.



1. Strategic Training

"Prepare for your marathon by gradually reducing long-distance and heavy weight training a few days before the race," advises Beljaflah. Tapering, or reducing mileage the weekend before, allows muscles to rebuild and restore. In the week leading up to your marathon, include shorter fitness walks or 30 to 60 minute daily runs, ensuring peak performance on race day.



2. Mindful Rest

Dr. Haseeb Rohilla, a Specialist Psychiatrist, underscores the importance of prioritising high-quality sleep for comprehensive body recovery: “Sleep plays a crucial role in releasing hormones and testosterone essential for muscle recovery.” Proactively manage your schedule in the week leading up to the race to ensure multiple nights of restorative sleep, with particular emphasis on the second-to-last night.



3. Nutrition Optimisation

"Fine-tune your nutrition for marathon preparation by balancing carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats," suggests Pharmacist and Certified Nutritionist, Dr. Mona Mobarak. Maintain a healthy balanced diet without drastic changes in the week before your race. Avoid excessive carb-loading, overeating, greasy foods, and high-caffeine energy drinks in the two days before your race to prevent dehydration.



4. Mental Preparation

Dr. Rohilla goes on to stress the effectiveness of combating mental fatigue's influence on physical performance through the power of visualisation and positive self-talk. He elaborates, "Envisioning positive alternatives not only helps overcome challenges but also serves as a powerful motivator during the run. Cultivating a resilient mindset through these techniques can significantly enhance overall performance and endurance."



5. Gear Check

Beljaflah emphasises the significance of optimal race-day attire, from shoes to accessories, and the importance of both comfort and performance. She advises that a thorough gear check is a fundamental element of race-day preparation. "Your gear plays a pivotal role. Perform a trial run in your race-day attire to eliminate any potential surprises on the big day, ensuring that your gear enhances rather than hinders your performance."



6. Community Support

Dr. Rohilla encourages collaborating with others for accountability, structure, and confidence. Highlighting the Abu Dhabi 360 app, he suggests participating in local community walks and runs for added support. Dr. Rohilla notes, "Sometimes you're pushing the group, and sometimes you're getting pulled along. Either way, your training partners are right next to you."



Running a race is a mix of physical and emotional experiences. The Abu Dhabi 360 app allows you to personalise your training schedule, join community events, benefit from expert guidance, and access tools for a 360-degree wellness journey, ensuring you cross that finish line with confidence.





