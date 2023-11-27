CURATING UNPARALLELED CELEBRITY EXPERIENCES: MIFTAH CONCIERGE & MELT MIDDLE EAST COLLABORATE FOR THE STEVE HARVEY GOLF CLASSIC 2023

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Miftah Concierge partners with MELT Middle East provides lifestyle management services to celebs visiting the UAE for the Steve Harvey UAE Golf Classic 2023



Abu Dhabi, UAE: Miftah Concierge, the UAE’s homegrown luxury personal lifestyle service, was selected by MELT Middle East to bring its world-class concierge services to a celebrated group of entertainment icons including Terrance J, Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, and Canelo Alvarez, for their visit to the Steve Harvey Golf Classic 2023 event.



The event took place from 24th-26th November 2023, and Miftah Concierge was responsible for ensuring that artists enjoy a superior service experience - providing transportation, logistics and concierge services at the Golf Classic at Al Saadiyat Golf Club, an exclusive gala at Saadiyat Jumeirah Hotel, coinciding with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.



Miftah also curated personalised leisure itineraries, escorting the celebrities to hand-picked restaurants, nightlife venues, spas, and cultural experiences - exemplifying the epitome of bespoke luxury service in the region.



Oscar Kato, Founder of Miftah Concierge said, "Our alliance with MELT Middle East is a testament to Miftah’s dedication to providing unparalleled and elite concierge services. We’ve cultivated an ethos of luxury, responsiveness, and exclusivity, ensuring each guest experiences the pinnacle of personalised service and absolute ease during their stay in the UAE."



Oweis Zahran, Managing Director for MELT Middle East said: "MELT has always been at the forefront of crafting experiences that bridge cultures and elevate brands. The synergy between MELT Middle East and Miftah Concierge epitomises the standard of excellence we promise to deliver to our esteemed guests, ensuring they immerse themselves in an unparalleled UAE experience”



Both Miftah and MELT are committed to further enhancing the UAE’s reputation as a leading destination for luxury, hospitality, and premium service. This collaboration has set a new benchmark in luxury lifestyle management, particularly for high-profile global events.



Miftah’s members enjoy unparalleled access to some of the most exclusive events, including the ‘money-can’t-buy’ experiences surrounding the Steve Harvey Golf Classic 2023; an occasion for high-profile, HNW residents and visitors to the UAE. This is the latest noteworthy client project that Miftah Concierge has undertaken, it recent oversaw all logistics for the emirate’s famously opulent 2023 wedding proposal, which generated headlines across Asia.



Miftah Concierge Co-founders Pascaline Nkwe and Illyass Bafouri added: "We are beyond thrilled to have been a pivotal part of such an event. From a homegrown UAE brand to these dazzling heights, being integrally involved in events of this calibre is testament to our vision and to what the team has built and achieved in such a short time span. Collaborating with MELT, who are key players in the regional event landscape, has been an absolute pleasure and we’re delighted to work alongside the very best in our industry, and we eagerly anticipate continued success with future events.”





