Egypt improves mining sector through planned partnership with Lotus Gold Corporation

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at fortifying its mining sector and attracting both national and international investments, the Arab Republic of Egypt has inked a pivotal contract with the Canadian company, Lotus Gold Corporation. The contract, valued at approximately USD2.5 million, underscores Egypt's commitment to advancing its mining industry.



As part of this collaboration, Lotus Gold Corporation has been granted exploration rights to an expansive area spanning 525 square kilometers, divided into three distinct sectors. This allocation was secured by Lotus in the second round of Egypt's global gold auction, reflecting the nation's proactive efforts to foster bilateral cooperation in the crucial mining sector.



Lotus Gold Corporation's involvement in the gold auction dates back to Gold Bidding No. (1) in 2020, where it successfully secured seven sectors covering an estimated area of 1,219 square kilometers. Following this acquisition, the Canadian company proceeded to sign research contracts, initiating exploration activities in the designated sectors. The results of these efforts were delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021, following the necessary approvals.



The ceremonial signing of the contract took place in Marsa Alam, witnessed by the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum, Tarek El Molla, and the Canadian Ambassador to Egypt, Louis Dumas. Minister El Molla underscored the significance of enhancing the country's infrastructure as a catalyst for attracting investments, emphasizing Egypt's dedication to strengthening the mining industry through the adoption of modern technology and advanced equipment. This strategic partnership exemplifies Egypt's proactive approach to leveraging its rich mineral resources for sustainable economic development.

