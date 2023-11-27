Current Gaza conflict badly affect Israeli economy

(MENAFN) The Central Bank of Israel has recently made a significant announcement reflecting the economic repercussions of the prolonged conflict in Gaza. In response to the enduring war between Tel Aviv and Palestinian factions, considered one of the longest conflicts between the two, the Central Bank disclosed that the payment of loan installments for around 117,000 loans has been deferred. This move serves as a tangible indication of the impact the conflict is having on the Israeli economy.



The Banking Supervision Authority, in statements released on Wednesday, highlighted that Israelis have postponed payments amounting to approximately 3 billion shekels (equivalent to about 800 million dollars) on loans in October, attributing it to the economic fallout from the ongoing war in Gaza. The deferred payments primarily involve real estate loans and various other consumer credits, with a cumulative value of 2.7 billion shekels (around USD727 million) in October.



Providing further insights, the Central Bank of Israel emphasized that a thorough analysis of data collected in November revealed that a substantial portion of individuals opting to delay loan repayments were directly affected by the war's consequences. This includes residents of areas in close proximity to the Gaza border, individuals called up as reserve soldiers, and relatives of those who were kidnapped in Gaza. The revelation underscores the widespread and personal impact of the conflict on the financial well-being of individuals and households in Israel.

