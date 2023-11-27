Gulf stock markets retreat on oil price fall, Saudi index stay resilient

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the majority of stock markets in the Gulf region closed lower, mirroring the decline in oil prices on Friday. Oil, a crucial factor influencing financial markets in the Gulf, experienced a downturn following the release of some detainees in Gaza, leading to a reduction in the premium associated with geopolitical risks.



The Qatari index saw a 0.7 percent decrease, impacted by a 1.5 percent drop in Qatar Islamic Bank shares and a 1.5 percent decline in Industries Qatar shares. In contrast, the Saudi index defied the downward trend, closing higher with a 0.1 percent increase. This positive outcome marked a reversal of losses over two previous sessions and was supported by a 1.2 percent rise in Elm Company shares.



Amidst these market movements, sources within the OPEC+ alliance revealed to Reuters that the alliance was nearing a compromise with African oil producers concerning production levels for 2024. Disagreements over these goals had previously led to the postponement of a crucial meeting among oil-producing countries.



Investors are eagerly anticipating Saudi Arabia's decision on whether to extend the voluntary production cut by one million barrels per day, scheduled to conclude at the end of December. This decision holds significant implications for global oil markets.



Beyond the Gulf region, Egypt's primary stock index experienced a 0.8 percent decline, with Commercial International Bank, Egypt's largest bank, witnessing a 2 percent drop in its shares. These developments underscore the interconnectedness of regional and global economic factors influencing stock market performances.

