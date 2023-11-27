Israeli residential real estate market deals with decline amid current events

(MENAFN) The Israeli residential real estate market has witnessed a significant decline in sales since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7, primarily attributed to weakened demand in cities within the range of Palestinian resistance missiles. Data released by the Israeli Bureau of Statistics and analyzed by the economic-focused newspaper "Globus" on Sunday revealed notable setbacks in various cities.



Ashkelon, in particular, experienced a staggering 78 percent decline in residential real estate sales, registering only 53 transactions – the most substantial drop among Israeli cities. Tel Aviv followed closely as the second city with the highest decline, with a rate of 65.6 percent and 53 residential properties sold. Tel Aviv has been grappling with a prolonged decrease in home sales for over a year, influenced by factors such as the high-tech crisis and elevated interest rates, hindering prospective buyers from meeting the soaring property prices.



Jerusalem, despite being less affected than Ashkelon and Tel Aviv, saw a significant reduction in sales, with 174 homes sold, marking a 47 percent decrease from the monthly average. This represents the highest number of sales in Jerusalem since the eruption of hostilities between various Israeli cities.



The data underscores the challenging conditions in the Israeli residential real estate market, reflecting the broader impact of the conflict on property transactions in key cities, adding to the existing economic challenges faced by the region.

MENAFN27112023000045015682ID1107488851