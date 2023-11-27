Artillery, Drones And MLRS: Russians Strike 97 Times In Zaporizhzhia Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the enemy struck 97 times at 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"There were 84 artillery attacks on the territory of Huliaipol, Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Levadne, Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Luhivske, Malynivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Pyatykhatky, Plavni and other frontline towns and villages," he wrote.

Twenty-three settlements inregion hit by Russian artillery, drones

The enemy fired four MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka and Temyrivka, as well as nine UAV attacks on Hulyaipole, Novodarivka, Charivne, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Yurkivka.

A residential building and cars were hit. No people were injured.

As reported, the enemy fired 113 times in the region yesterday. 23 localities were under enemy fire.