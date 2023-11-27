Zaporizhzhia NPP On The Verge Of Blackout On Sunday - Energoatom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, November 26, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant temporarily seized by Russians was on the verge of blackout all day.

The state-owned enterprise National Atomic Energy Generating Company Energoatom reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the company, on November 26, at 10:30 a.m., the last (fourth) line of its connection to the Ukrainian power system, the ZNPP-Dniprovska OHL-750 kV, was disconnected due to a short circuit about 100 km north of Zaporizhzhia NPP. Three other lines were damaged earlier during Russian shelling.

According to the IAEA, at that time, ZNPP was receiving external power from the only available backup 330 kV power line.

In addition, there was a partial power outage at Unit 4 with the automatic switching on of a diesel generator, which was manually turned off 10 minutes later. This indicates a problem with the power supply to the nuclear facility.

Ukrainian specialists repaired the damaged 750 kV line at 8:52 p.m. Until then, Zaporizhzhia NPP had been on the verge of another blackout almost all day in case of a 330 kV backup line failure.

As the company reminded, since the Russian seizure of ZNPP, it has repeatedly lost an external power source, with seven complete blackouts and one partial blackout already occurring at the plant.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 16, incompetent actions of the Russian invaders led to a partial blackout at Zaporizhzhia NPP.