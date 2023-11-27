Kazakhstan, Abu Dhabi Ports Group Keen To Co-Op On Dev't Of Caspian Ports

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. Kazakhstan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group are interested in cooperation on the development of the ports of Aktau and Kuryk in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Ports Group Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi.

Tokayev described the development of these ports as a strategic priority for Kazakhstan. Taking into consideration Abu Dhabi Ports Group's extensive experience in transportation and logistics, the parties addressed the opportunities for mutually beneficial partnership in this sector.

At the same time, Tokayev praised the collaboration between KazMunayGas JSC (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas corporation) and ADP in transferring Kazakh oil to Azerbaijan via the Middle Corridor.

As Tokayev previously stated, Kazakhstan is planning a large-scale modernization of its Caspian ports of Kuryk and Aktau.

Over 2.6 million tons of dry and oil cargo were transshipped through Kazakhstan's Aktau Commercial Seaport in the first seven months of 2023, which is 24 percent higher than the same period last year. The port handled 142,000 tons of grain, 114,000 tons of metal, and over 13,000 containers.

At the end of 2022, the cargo turnover at the seaport of Aktau amounted to 3.8 million tons, which is 9 percent higher than the level of the previous year. Of these, 2.5 million tons accounted for oil, 447,000 tons for grain, 119,000 tons for metal, and about 786,000 tons were other cargoes.

About 1.5 million tons of cargo were transshipped through the seaport of Kuryk from January through August 2023, which is 15 percent higher than the same period last year. Including over 1 million tons delivered by rail, more than 430,000 by road.

Over the eight months of 2023, the port handled 480 ferries, over 13,800 wagons, and more than 18,000 freight vehicles.