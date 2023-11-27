Kazakhstan To Hugely Jack Up North-South Corridor's Capacity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. The capacity
of the International North–South Transport Corridor will increase
by 70 percent by 2027 from 9 to 15 million tons, Trend reports.
Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, informed the
Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Ports Group (ADP), Mohamed Juma Al
Shamisi, of such an intention.
Tokayev noted with joy the agreements between Kazakhstan
Railways and ADP on the formation of a joint venture and wished
these projects success in their implementation.
Furthermore, the parties addressed collaboration in the fields
of transportation and logistics.
The North-South Transport Corridor was founded on an
international agreement signed on September 12, 2000, by Russia,
Iran, and India. This agreement was signed by Azerbaijan in
2005.
The agreement has been ratified by 13 nations in total
(Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Armenia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Russian Federation,
Tajikistan, Türkiye, and Ukraine).
