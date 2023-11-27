Kazakhstan To Hugely Jack Up North-South Corridor's Capacity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. The capacity of the International North–South Transport Corridor will increase by 70 percent by 2027 from 9 to 15 million tons, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, informed the Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Ports Group (ADP), Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, of such an intention.

Tokayev noted with joy the agreements between Kazakhstan Railways and ADP on the formation of a joint venture and wished these projects success in their implementation.

Furthermore, the parties addressed collaboration in the fields of transportation and logistics.

The North-South Transport Corridor was founded on an international agreement signed on September 12, 2000, by Russia, Iran, and India. This agreement was signed by Azerbaijan in 2005.

The agreement has been ratified by 13 nations in total (Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Armenia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Türkiye, and Ukraine).