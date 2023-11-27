Seoul: Pyongyang Rebuild Posts, Bring Heavy Firearms Along Inter-Korean Border

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- North Korea has begun rebuilding guard posts and bringing heavy firearms along the border with South Korea, after scrapping a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction deal, Yonhap News Agency reported Monday, citing the Defense Ministry.

Ministry officials disclosed photos showing North Korean troops installing temporary guard posts, carrying what appeared to be recoilless guns, and standing guard at night inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.

These moves came after the North said last week, it would restore all military measures halted under the 2018 tension reduction deal.

The Comprehensive Military Agreement was signed in September 2018, at the height of a reconciliatory mood when then South Korean President Moon Jae-in traveled to Pyongyang for summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The deal called for demolishing border guard posts within one kilometer of the border, banning military drills and maneuvers near the land and sea borders, and establishing no-fly zones along the border, among a series of measures designed to reduce military tensions.

At the time, both sides demolished 10 guard posts each and withdrew troops and weapons from them.

In response to the North's latest move, Seoul's Defense Ministry vowed to keep close tabs on the North's activities to detect sings of provocations along the border.

General Kim Myung-soo, the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who took Saturday, said the South Korean military will take "corresponding measures" in response to the North's latest move, without elaborating on details.

"It depends on the enemy's behavior. It is North Korea that has taken actions and broken trust. We will take corresponding measures," Kim said during his first meeting with reporters on Monday. (end)

mk













MENAFN27112023000071011013ID1107488791