Amazon decides to transform Astro robot into business security guard

(MENAFN) Amazon.com, the American technology and e-commerce giant, has decided to repurpose its household chores robot, Astro, which was introduced two years ago with limited success. Originally designed for domestic tasks, Astro has been redeployed by Amazon as a surveillance tool, serving as a guard dog for small and medium-sized businesses.



Despite its initially unwelcome reception among users for household use, Astro has found a new role in patrolling establishments. However, this surveillance functionality comes at a cost. Amazon states that the Astro for Business device is priced at around USD2,350, positioning it as a potential cost-effective alternative for companies seeking security solutions.



In addition to the device's upfront cost, Amazon offers a subscription service priced at USD80 per month. This subscription grants access to recorded surveillance videos from Astro's cameras over a six-month period or the option to have the robot patrol specific areas. For an additional USD99 per month, customers can activate a security service that enables Astro to monitor sounds such as fire alarms or breaking glass and automatically contact the police when necessary.



The Astro robot, approximately the size of a vacuum cleaner, boasts a camera that can see at a height of over a meter, allowing it to view objects behind furniture or obstacles. Amazon claims the device can cover an area of 460 square meters. The new version of Astro is initially launched exclusively in the United States.



It is noteworthy that Astro can be operated using voice commands and comes equipped with features for household chores. While Amazon initially sold small quantities of the device in the United States for USD1,600 per unit, the company has now repositioned Astro to address security needs for businesses.

