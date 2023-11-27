Al Sadd To 'Fight Until Last Minute' To Keep Knockout Stage Hopes Alive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: After another troubled start to the AFC Champions League season, Al Sadd are on the brink of a group stage exit for the third consecutive year, but it's not over for them until it's over.

Struggling on the third place in Group B with only four points from as many games, the 2011 champions will now meet hosts Sharjah, who are leading the pool with eight points.

With seven points, Uzbekistan's FC Nasaf are the second favourite side from the group to reach the Round of 16 as Jordan's Al Faisaly are on the bottom with three points.

A shock defeat to Al Faisaly earlier this month damaged Al Sadd's campaign badly but the Wolves are not losing hope as they meet Sharjah in their penultimate group match today.

“It's a crucial match against a good side. We will play for victory to keep our chances alive until the last minute,” Al Sadd's interim coach Wesam Rizik, who replaced Bruno Miguel last week, said yesterday.

“We have four points and we will strive to maintain our chances to advance in the tournament. We will play to keep our hopes alive,” he added.

Both the teams played out a goalless draw in the first leg in Doha.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham echoed Rizik's views, saying the team was focusing on winning against Sharjah.

“We have no choice but to win against Sharjah to stay in the tournament,” said Barsham.

Al Sadd will host Nasaf in their last group game on December 4.

Al Duhail to host Istiklol today

It's been a disappointing AFC Champions League season for the Qatar clubs as last season's semi-finalists Al Duhail have also struggled in the competition and are virtually out of the race to enter the knockout stage, having scored just a solitary point from their four matches.

They will host Tajikistan's FC Istiklol (2 points) at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium today in a battle of bottom-placed sides of Group E, led by Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr with perfect 12 points. Persepolis FC are second with seven points.

“Our chances of advancing to the next round are very slim, however we must respect this tournament because it is very important,” Al Duhail head coach Christophe Galtier said yesterday.

“I am confident that the players will enter the match with focus and seriousness. This match will be preparation for our next matches,” he added.

Al Duhail's Shehab Al Laithi said the team was targeting a victory to gain confidence with domestic titles still up for grabs.

“The match will not be easy, even if our chances of advancing to the next round have diminished, we must focus and perform well in order to achieve victory,” he said.