OpenAI's CEO attempt to start French counterpart named Qtai in Paris

(MENAFN) In the hours leading up to the dismissal of OpenAI's CEO and the subsequent five-day drama that unfolded, Neil Xavier disclosed plans to establish a French counterpart to the Silicon Valley-based startup, tentatively named Qtai. Set in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, this endeavor aims to emulate OpenAI's original mission as a non-profit laboratory dedicated to constructing and experimenting with large language models—algorithms that predict sentence endings and generate content such as articles and code on behalf of users.



In the confines of his startup incubator at Station F, Neil Xavier, accompanied by French billionaire Rodolphe Saadeh and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, unveiled the ambitious project. Eric Schmidt is among the contributors to the initiative, which boasts a substantial financial backing of 300 million euros. The Qtai project, supported by Neil and Saadeh, represents a belated European entry into the realm of generative artificial intelligence. Alongside the startup Mistral AI, also backed by Neil and Saadeh, Paris is poised to become a significant hub for this field on the European continent.



Neil Xavier underscores the significance of Europe's role in influencing, monetizing, and regulating powerful algorithms that shape daily life. These algorithms inherently carry biases, partly derived from the datasets used to train them. Neil emphasizes the urgency of Europe's involvement, stating, "We are only a few months behind," and expresses a commitment to deploying resources and efforts to propel the initiative forward swiftly. Speaking to France Inter radio, Neil stated, "I do not want our children to depend on algorithms that are not made here."

