Increase in investment shows growing appetite for riskier assets

(MENAFN) Investors are injecting funds into US corporate bond funds at the fastest rate in three years, signaling a growing appetite for riskier assets. This surge in investment comes as markets signal that interest rates have likely reached their peak. According to data from the EPFR fund flow tracker, over USD16 billion flowed into corporate bond funds in the month through November 20, marking a net inflow larger than any full month since July 2020.



The notable trend is particularly concentrated in "junk" debt, with USD11.4 billion flowing into funds that invest in these low-quality, high-yielding bonds this month. Additionally, USD5 billion was pumped into highly rated investment funds that hold debt of high-quality companies. This influx underscores how diminishing inflation has bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve has concluded its cycle of interest rate hikes.



The heightened demand for lower-rated bonds reflects a growing confidence that easing high borrowing costs will enable highly leveraged companies to navigate a slowing economy without an uptick in defaults. Will Smith, the director of high-yield credit at Alliance Bernstein, observes a significant shift in market sentiment, noting that investors are hastily adjusting their positions to counter further price declines.



Since March of the previous year, the Federal Reserve has taken aggressive measures to tighten monetary policies, elevating borrowing costs from near-zero levels to a target range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent. This move aims to curb inflation but has translated into a higher interest burden on US companies, raising concerns about a potential wave of defaults as riskier firms grapple with servicing their debts.

