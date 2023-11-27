US senate declares vote on Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) In a significant development, United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced plans to hold a vote during the first week of December on President Joe Biden's request for billions of dollars in assistance for Ukraine and Israel. The Biden administration's proposal, totaling around USD106 billion for combined aid to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, has faced challenges in gaining approval.



The primary hurdle, as outlined by Schumer, is the Republican insistence on changes to United States border security policies, which they have positioned as a precondition for approving additional funds for Ukraine. Despite the urgency of the situation, the aid package has encountered delays in the Senate, raising concerns about the potential consequences for Ukraine's ability to withstand Russia's aggression.



Schumer emphasized the critical nature of passing a funding bill to ensure that the United States, along with its allies in Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific region, possesses the necessary military capabilities to confront and deter adversaries and competitors. The Senate Majority Leader urged fellow senators to attend a classified briefing in the coming days to receive updated information on the evolving situation in Ukraine.



However, optimism about the aid package's swift approval is tempered by statements from Representative Mike Turner (R-Ohio), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.



Turner expressed skepticism about the bill's passage before the end of the year, citing disagreements over southern border policies as a significant obstacle in reaching a consensus.

The announcement of the planned vote and the subsequent challenges underscore the intricate dynamics involved in securing additional aid for Ukraine and Israel. The ongoing negotiations in the Senate will shape the nation's response to international crises and have far-reaching implications for the geopolitical landscape.





