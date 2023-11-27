Media claims Hamas assault initially planned for April

(MENAFN) Recent reports from Israel's Channel 12 TV suggest that the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group, Hamas, initially planned to carry out its attack on October 7 during the Jewish holiday of Passover, which fell on April 5 this year. Citing sources within the country's military intelligence, the channel revealed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had early intelligence about the intended assault, prompting an increase in alert levels. The heightened state of readiness led to Hamas abandoning its initial plan, as the IDF closely monitored the group's preparations.



Soldiers from the 8200 signal intelligence unit reportedly detected early signs of the planned attack, prompting the IDF to take preventive measures. However, the intelligence was later considered a false alarm by the IDF. Subsequently, Hamas reportedly shifted its focus to internal security matters and kept many of its members unaware of subsequent plans, including the rescheduled incursion that ultimately took place on October 7.



Earlier reports also indicate that surveillance units along the Gaza border had alerted the IDF to "unusual" Hamas training exercises approximately three months before the October attack.



However, concerns raised at that time were allegedly dismissed as "fantasies."



Adding to the revelations, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing sources, that Israeli border sentries had compiled a detailed file on the impending Hamas attack and presented it to the highest-ranking intelligence officer in the southern command weeks before the incident.



The document reportedly contained specific warnings about plans to breach the border at multiple points and seize local settlements.



These revelations underscore the intricate dynamics and intelligence challenges surrounding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The timeline adjustments made by Hamas, as well as the IDF's response and subsequent assessments, shed light on the complexities of navigating and preventing potential security threats in the region.





MENAFN27112023000045015687ID1107488733