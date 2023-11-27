EU associate district claims ‘Russia will not lose’

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has criticized the United States and the European Union's approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, stating that their strategy of funding Ukraine's battle with the hope of inducing a regime change in Moscow is futile. Speaking at an event in Zurich, Orban argued that instead of attempting to localize the conflict, the West has chosen to escalate it, making it a global issue.



Orban outlined the Western strategy as follows: providing financial support to Ukraine, expecting Ukrainian forces to win on the front line, and anticipating that Russia would suffer a significant loss leading to a change in Moscow's leadership. However, the Hungarian Prime Minister expressed skepticism about the viability of this approach, stating that the current reality on the ground suggests that Ukrainians are unlikely to achieve victory in the direct military confrontation.



In his speech, Orban emphasized that the battleground is not a viable solution, asserting that Russia will not face defeat, and there will be no political change in Moscow as a result of the ongoing conflict. According to him, it is crucial to acknowledge this reality and transition to an alternative plan, labeled as "Plan B." Notably, Orban pointed out that, as of now, the European Union lacks a concrete alternative strategy.



The Hungarian leader's remarks underscore a growing divergence in perspectives within the European Union regarding the handling of the Ukraine-Russia crisis. Orban's critique challenges the assumption that a military victory for Ukraine would lead to the desired political changes in Russia, urging a reevaluation of the current approach and the development of a more pragmatic and effective plan for addressing the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.



