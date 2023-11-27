Musk ready to meet Israeli leader

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, Elon Musk, the influential owner of X (formerly Twitter), is slated to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address the escalating issue of anti-Jewish sentiments on social media platforms. The confirmation of this meeting came from the office of the President of Israel on Sunday, highlighting the urgency of tackling online anti-Semitism.



The meeting, scheduled for Monday, will also include individuals from Israel whose family members were abducted by Hamas during the recent deadly attacks on the nation. According to Herzog's office, the president aims to underscore the imperative for collective action to combat the alarming rise of anti-Semitism in online spaces. Elon Musk, however, has yet to officially confirm his participation in the meeting.



In addition to his discussions with President Herzog, the Tesla CEO is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speculation has arisen that Musk may tour Israeli settlements along the Gaza border, leading critics to suggest that such a visit is an attempt to enhance his public image amid ongoing controversies.



Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter, rebranded as X last year, has been marked by criticism from mainstream media and rights groups, accusing the platform of tolerating racist content. Musk's advocacy for free speech on the social media giant coincided with efforts to address perceived political bias on the platform. Under previous management, Twitter faced allegations of suppressing a report on alleged influence-peddling by Joe Biden's family just weeks before the presidential election.



Recently, Musk himself faced backlash for allegedly endorsing an anti-Semitic trope. His agreement with a user's suggestion that Jewish people were fueling "hatred against whites" sparked controversy, leading major companies, including IBM, Disney, Paramount, and Apple, to withdraw their advertisements from the platform.



As Musk engages in high-stakes discussions with Israeli leaders, the outcomes of these diplomatic efforts may not only shape the approach to combating online anti-Semitism but also influence the broader discourse on free speech and responsibility in the digital age.



MENAFN27112023000045015687ID1107488730