Potential alterations if Biden wasn’t president

(MENAFN) In the realm of speculative scenarios, the "what if" game often leads to intriguing reflections, particularly when contemplating pivotal moments that may have gone unnoticed at the time. One such juncture involves President Joe Biden's academic history and a critical decision by Syracuse University in 1965. What if, back then, Biden had faced expulsion for plagiarism during law school?



At the age of 22, Biden found himself in a situation that, at the time, seemed inconsequential. As one of the least academically successful students, ranking 76th out of 85 in a mediocre law school, he appeared destined for a future without much influence. The decision to allow him to repeat a course rather than expel him did not carry the weight of significance that it might have had in hindsight. Little did anyone know that this seemingly minor episode would set the stage for a political career spanning over five decades.



The retrospective contemplation of this moment prompts us to consider the potential ramifications if Biden's trajectory had been altered. Could he have become a legal practitioner handling mundane cases in Delaware, far from the corridors of power? The son of a used-car salesman with a stutter, Biden hardly exhibited the qualities associated with dynamic and virtuous leadership. His rise to power lacked the usual markers of inspiring ideas, political finesse, or unblemished character.



The revelation of academic dishonesty in law school merely foreshadowed a series of scandals and embarrassments that would mark Biden's political journey. Yet, time and again, he managed to evade serious consequences, much like his escape from potential career-ending fallout at Syracuse. This article explores the implications of Biden's unorthodox path, questioning how the course of United States and world history might have diverged if he had faced accountability for his actions early in his career. As we traverse the narrative of a half-century in politics, the "what if" scenario opens a window into the complexities and uncertainties that shape the trajectory of leadership on both national and global stages.



