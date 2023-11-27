IMF, Argentine talk about issues facing Argentina's economy

(MENAFN) In a recent phone conversation, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva and Argentine President-elect Javier Meli delved into the pressing issues facing Argentina's economy. The discussion centered around the country's triple-digit inflation and the depreciation of its local currency.



Georgieva took to Twitter on "X" to share insights from the conversation, stating, "We discussed the major challenges facing the Argentine economy and the necessary decisive political measures." She emphasized the IMF's commitment to supporting Argentina in addressing its economic woes, particularly focusing on the daunting inflation rate, which currently exceeds 140 percent. The IMF aims to assist Argentina in enhancing its public finances and fostering growth, with an emphasis on private sector-led initiatives.



Argentina managed to sidestep a potential delay in repaying debts to the IMF by fulfilling a USD2.6 billion payment in October, part of its USD43 billion program with the international organization.



President-elect Javier Meli expressed the IMF's readiness to collaborate in finding structural solutions essential for Argentina's economic recovery. The liberal economist elaborated on his fiscal adjustment plan and monetary program during the call with Georgieva.

