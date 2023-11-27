Poll shows majority of French citizens have positive outlooks of Napoleon`s legacy

(MENAFN) In a recent poll conducted by Ifop-Fiducial for Sud Radio, it has been revealed that a significant majority of the French population holds positive views of the legacy left behind by Napoleon Bonaparte, the iconic French emperor and military commander. The findings shed light on a nuanced perspective that goes beyond the recent lukewarm reception of the Ridley Scott-directed movie 'Napoleon,' which has faced criticism for its portrayal of the historical figure.



Despite the mixed reviews of the film, the poll indicates that 74 percent of respondents perceive Napoleon's actions as having a positive impact on France, marking a notable increase of 4% percent since a similar survey conducted in 1969. The results illuminate a complex view of Napoleon's historical significance, acknowledging both praise and criticism for his rule.





While critics have long scrutinized Napoleon for his record of misogyny, imperialism, and racism, the survey suggests that certain aspects of his leadership have come into sharper focus for modern audiences. Notably, the reintroduction of slavery in France, eight years after its abolition, has drawn condemnation. However, the poll brings attention to the multifaceted nature of public sentiment, revealing a nuanced perspective on Napoleon's impact on French history.



Delving into specific aspects of Napoleon's legacy, 40% of respondents believe that his most significant achievement was the creation of the Civil Code, also known as the Napoleonic Code. First published in 1804, the code initiated a comprehensive overhaul of French laws, aligning them more closely with the principles of the French Revolution.



This article explores the contrasting views surrounding Napoleon's legacy, considering the critiques levied against the recent film and the diverse opinions among the French populace. It delves into the complexities of public perception, acknowledging the historical criticisms while shedding light on the enduring positive evaluations of Napoleon's contributions, particularly the lasting impact of the Napoleonic Code on French jurisprudence.



