Gazprom achieves historic milestone in natural gas shipments to China

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, has achieved a historic milestone in its natural gas shipments to China. The surge in demand from the Chinese side prompted the company to announce that the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) placed substantial orders via the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline on November 23, surpassing previous contracts. According to the statement released by Gazprom, all the required quantities were successfully met, resulting in a new daily record for gas supplies. However, the statement did not specify the exact volume of the deliveries.



Last October, Gazprom entered into an agreement with CNPC to supply natural gas through the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline, and additional deliveries are slated for 2023. Russia has ambitious targets, aiming to export around 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China by 2024, with anticipated future increases to 38 billion cubic meters annually. Furthermore, discussions are underway for additional shipments through the future Far East route, which could contribute an extra 10 billion cubic meters per year. Gazprom is actively engaged in negotiations to supply approximately 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually through the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline.

